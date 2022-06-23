Judge Approves Name Change for Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson

Elon Musk’s daughter Vivian has been granted approval to legally change her name after she said she "no longer wishes to be related to my biological father in any way."

By Daisy Maldonado Jun 23, 2022 11:16 PMTags
LegalCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Elon Musk Weighs In on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial

Elon Musk's daughter has received a legal victory in her quest to distance herself from her father. 

In court documents obtained by E! News on June 22, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Elon's 18-year-old daughter's request to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. In Vivian's petition—which was filed in mid-April—she additionally sought to legally change her gender from male to female and be issued a new birth certificate, which were both also approved by the judge. 

In her initial petition, Vivian stated that she wished to change her name because she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." 

NBC News has reached out to Elon's attorney for comment and has not heard back.

The tech billionaire has seven children and shares five kids with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, with whom he split from in 2008. In addition to Vivian and Griffin, they are parents to 16-year-old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian

Justine, 49, and Elon first met while they were both students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

read
Elon Musk Officially Buys Twitter for $44 Billion

Elon also shares his 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii Musk and 6-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with the singer Grimes.

Amid the news of Vivian's desire to change her name, Justine took to Twitter to subtly show her support for her children. In a tweet on June 20, she recalled a conversation she had with her 18-year-old, although it was not made clear whether she was referring to Vivian or her twin brother Griffin Musk.  

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

2

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

3

Kendall Jenner Shares Cryptic Space Post After Devin Booker Split

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am,'" Justine recalled. "I said, ‘I'm very proud of you.'"

She said her child replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

2

Kendall Jenner Shares Cryptic Space Post After Devin Booker Split

3

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

4

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

5
Exclusive

Constance Wu Recalls Her First Day Back on Set After Giving Birth

Latest News

Exclusive

Constance Wu Recalls Her First Day Back on Set After Giving Birth

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

Judge Approves Elon Musk’s Daughter’s Name Change Request

Real-Life Couple Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody Are Getting a Show

Entourage Star Adrian Grenier Marries Jordan Roemmele

These $5 Eye Pencils With 28,900+ 5-Star Reviews Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Kendall Jenner Shares Cryptic Space Post After Devin Booker Split