Where Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo and Kathryn Dennis Stand After That Fight

The Southern Charm cast ba ba doo-ed their way back onto Bravo with a supersized season eight premiere, and boy, was it worth the wait.
Over the course of the June 23 episode, viewers watched Craig Conover drop a bombshell about hooking up with his ex-girlfriend, Naomie Olindo; Kathryn Dennis debut a new relationship; Summer House's Paige DeSorbo make a surprise appearance; Austen Kroll start to pursue a new love interest—and the list goes on.
However, what ended up being perhaps the most dramatic moment of all was the final confrontation between Kathryn and Naomie. The two haven't been on good terms for a while—seemingly due to Naomie calling out Kathryn for spreading rumors about Cameran Eubanks' marriage—but Kathryn seemed to be extending an olive branch by inviting Naomie to her birthday party.
That, as it turned out, was a bad idea. By the end of the night, Kathryn was yelling at Naomie and calling her a "f--king petty little bitch."
Looking back at the moment during an exclusive interview with E! News, Naomie admitted she was surprised.
"I think she was just angry at me for calling out something that she did that she thought she looked stupid over or she was just angry about it," Naomie told E! News. "And so whenever Kathryn gets backed into a corner like that, she'll just start to attack, attack, attack. She does it in a very calculated way, too."
However, as far as Naomie's concerned, she's "letting sleeping dogs lie."
"If I see her, I'm like, 'What's up?' but I don't think that she and I will ever be friends," Naomie continued. "You don't have to be friends with everyone, and especially if they're a toxic person to you, or maybe you are to them."
Aside from Kathryn, Naomie said she gets along with practically the entire Southern Charm cast—something that helped solidify her decision to return to the Bravo series after departing before season seven started filming.
Really though, coming back "was a right place, right time kind of thing," she added. "I planned on being in New York and then when my plans changed, I was flying by the seat of my pants there for a while, and that included doing the show."
Those New York plans, as Naomie's previously revealed, revolved around her then-boyfriend, Metul Shah. The former couple moved to the city in 2021, and just ten days later, Naomie was on her way back to Charleston after discovering he had been cheating on her.
"It was hard, and I just felt super lost," she told E! News. "I think you'll probably see a little bit of that in the beginning of the season, where I'm just there and trying to figure out what I'm doing or what I want to do."
Naomie continued, "I heavily leaned on my friends for that time, and they really pulled through. But I was not in the best headspace in the beginning, and then you'll see me work my way out of that and get to such a better place, and to a point where I was very thankful for what happened."
Hear more from Naomie in the above interview.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)