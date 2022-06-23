These $5 Jumbo Eye Pencils With 28,900+ Five-Star Amazon Reviews Are Buy 2, Get 1 Free

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love scoring free beauty products, especially ones that come highly recommended by beauty lovers everywhere? Right now, Amazon is having a major sale on NYX makeup where you can get three products for the price of two. In other words, it's a buy two, get one free deal.
NYX Professional Makeup makes products that are so well-loved because they not only work really well, they're also super affordable. In fact, most of their products are under $15, and they have thousands of five-star reviews.
One that Amazon shoppers really love is the Jumbo Eye Pencil, which is a multipurpose product that can be used as both an eyeliner or an eyeshadow. They glide on smooth, are super easy to work with, and the color payoff is amazing. There are currently 15 colors to choose from including black and dark brown, as well as more fun colors like pink and matcha green. The eye pencils are fairly big and meant to be sharpened, so you're definitely getting a good value at just $5. With Amazon's current buy two, get one free promo on NYX makeup, you'll want to stock up!
To learn more and to shop the sale, check out the below.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo All-in-One Eye Pencil
NYX's best-selling jumbo eyeliner and eye shadow pencils have over 28,900 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say they go on smooth, apply easily on the waterline and last all day. Plus, there are a ton of colors to choose from including neutrals and brights to give your eyes a nice pop of color. They're super affordable at just $5, and right now, they're even buy two, get one free on Amazon!
To shop other NYX products included in the buy two, get one free sale, click here.
Wonder what actual Amazon shoppers think of NYX's Jumbo Eye Pencils? Check out the following reviews.
"These are great eye pencils. I have them in several of the neutral colors. They blend well and they mostly stay put throughout my day. I use them under my lashes for an eyeliner as well."
"I'm in love with this product! I use it everyday. Because I have sensitive eyes, I cannot wear eyeliner, but this doesn't irritate my eyes at all! Very much recommend!"
"If you're in the makeup world then you know this is like gold. I love how it makes my eyes more noticeable and helps make my colors show up better on my water line if I want to add some shadow to my lid. This is definitely a must-have in your makeup kit."
"I love the color and the way it goes on. It's very hard to find an eyeliner that works in the waterline, but this does."
"This is AWESOME! It goes on smooth and doesn't tug or skip. It is very easy to blend with a cotton bud and it's just the right shade of white. It lasts all day with one application, making touch-ups a thing of the past. It's nice and thick, which means this will last forever. I also usually wear a small dab of white shadow in the inner corners of my eyes - that trick also helps make the eyes look wide, bright, and alert. This doubles for that purpose, cutting down on the amount of junk I have to buy and carry. I also don't have to worry about this falling apart in my makeup bag, like eye shadows can when you travel or aren't real gentle with your purse. I've been using this for about a month and I haven't even had to sharpen it. I have some eyeliners that I have to sharpen almost daily, since it seems to take a ton to make any color show up. That isn't the case with this!"
Looking for more great Amazon products to shop today? Check out Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale where clearance shorts, dresses, sandals and more are an extra 40% off.