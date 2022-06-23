What Kendall Jenner Has Been Up to After Breakup From Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Kendall Jenner is keeping up with some other-worldly hobbies after the stars didn't align with Devin Booker.

On June 22, a source close to Kendall told E! News that she called it quits with the NBA player earlier this month. The source shared that once the couple returned home from Kourtney Kardashian's wedding weekend in May, "they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

They parted ways about a week and a half ago, according to the insider, who said there's still hope of a reconciliation because "they both hope to make it work."

While Kendall and Devin figure out their next steps, the newly-single model has been living life. The same day E! News shared news of their split, the Kardashians star was photographed leaving a studio in Calabasas, Calif., wearing a tank top paired with jeans and sleek sunglasses.

She's also been sharing glimpses into her life on social media.

Specifically, it seems Kendall is embracing an interest in outer-space after the separation. On June 23, she re-shared an old Instagram post from NASA about why the planets Uranus and Neptune are different colors.