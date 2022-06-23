Kevin and Frankie Jonas Describe Jonas Brothers Playdates With Kids

Watch : Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents

When they're not chasing happiness, the Jonas Brothers are likely running after their little ones these days.

Now that all three members of the rock band are dads, Kevin Jonas⁠—who co-hosts Claim to Fame, premiering July 11, alongside his youngest brother Frankie Jonas⁠⁠—exclusively told E! News that playdates can get "really fun" with so many lovebugs in the picture. "We try to spend as much time together as we can," he shared during the ABC Summer Junket on June 22, explaining that their family members also "work together a lot throughout the year" to make sure there's one big reunion for the holidays.

"It's our mom's job to figure out whose house she gets to [go to]," quipped Kevin, who shares daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with wife Danielle Jonas at their New Jersey home. "We all ask, and then it's up to her to decide."

While get-togethers are admittedly "a bit of a challenge" with family members living in different states, Kevin is delighted to have a "little brat pack of kids" within their clan⁠—which includes Joe Jonas' 23-month-old daughter Willa with Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas' 5-month-old baby girl Malti with Priyanka Chopra.