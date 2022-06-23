Kevin and Frankie Jonas Describe Jonas Brothers Playdates With Kids

When they're not chasing happiness, the Jonas Brothers are likely running after their little ones these days.
Now that all three members of the rock band are dads, Kevin Jonas—who co-hosts Claim to Fame, premiering July 11, alongside his youngest brother Frankie Jonas—exclusively told E! News that playdates can get "really fun" with so many lovebugs in the picture. "We try to spend as much time together as we can," he shared during the ABC Summer Junket on June 22, explaining that their family members also "work together a lot throughout the year" to make sure there's one big reunion for the holidays.
"It's our mom's job to figure out whose house she gets to [go to]," quipped Kevin, who shares daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, with wife Danielle Jonas at their New Jersey home. "We all ask, and then it's up to her to decide."
While get-togethers are admittedly "a bit of a challenge" with family members living in different states, Kevin is delighted to have a "little brat pack of kids" within their clan—which includes Joe Jonas' 23-month-old daughter Willa with Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas' 5-month-old baby girl Malti with Priyanka Chopra.
With Joe now expecting another child with Sophie, the family is also burnin' up with excitement. As Kevin noted, "Going from one to two [kids] was a lot. It definitely feels like four, not two. It was wild, but I enjoyed every minute of it."
As for Nick's experience with fatherhood, Frankie told E! News that the "Jealous" singer has been an "amazing" dad so far.
"He's really found so much joy in it," Kevin added. "We're just really happy for him."
For Kevin, it's also been a joyous occasion to work with Frankie on Claim to Fame, the ABC competition show in which 12 celebrity relatives move into the same house and attempt to keep their identity secret, all the while competing in challenges to win $100,000.
"Seeing as we're both related to other very famous people, it makes sense," he said. "The hosting space is something I've always loved. When they mentioned Frankie joining along, I just was like, 'This is a great way for us to spend way more time together.'"
Likewise, Frankie is thrilled to team up with Kevin again after appearing on the musician's E! reality show, Married to Jonas.
"We just had fun," he raved. "We got to really enjoy ourselves."
Claim to Fame premieres on Monday, July 11, at 10/9c on ABC.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley