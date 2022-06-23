Does Brandi Glanville Make a Good Real Housewife? Vote Here!

Watch : Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

From Beverly Hills to the Berkshires.

The first three episodes of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club are now streaming on Peacock, and naturally, it didn't take long for the former Bravo stars to stir up some drama—namely, Brandi Glanville.

Whether she's being purposefully crass or unintentionally insulting, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum can't seem to remain on good terms with most of her co-stars much longer than a few hours, let alone an entire day. Taylor Armstrong is stuck in a particularly irritating game of merry-go-round with Brandi as they continue to clash, but every time Brandi apologizes, she turns around and either repeats the offense or finds a new way to start an argument.

On the other hand, Brandi has hit it off with co-stars like Phaedra Parks. And while on RHOBH, she delivered some of the most memorable quotes to date. Even her biggest critics can't deny that she's entertaining to watch (and, let's be honest, oftentimes downright hilarious). Isn't that what being a Real Housewife is all about—putting on a show?

That's what we want you to tell us.