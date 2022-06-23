Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After Daughter Sami’s Debut

Days after Charlie Sheen criticized ex-wife Denise Richards for allowing their 18-year-old daughter Sami to join OnlyFans, the actress has now launched her own account on the platform.

A family that OnlyFans together stays together. 

On June 23, Denise Richards announced she had joined the popular subscription service platform. "Ready…here we go," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself frolicking in the ocean. "#onlyfans. Link in bio."

That link in bio brought her 1.4 million followers directly to her OnlyFans account, which only allowed potential subscribers to view her content for either $25 a month or $67.50 for three months.

The launch of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's account comes more than a week after her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, criticized her for allowing their 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, to join the provocative platform. 

"I do not condone this, but since I'm unable to prevent it, I've urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity," the Two and a Half Men star said in a statement to E! News June 13. "She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."

In response, Denise told E! News that it was Sami's choice and was out of her hands. "This decision wasn't based on whose house she lives in," the actress said. "All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices."

Charlie later had a change of heart about his daughter's new venture and told E! News on June 19 that Denise "has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed."

He added, "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."

