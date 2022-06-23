Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Turn Heads at Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

Watch : Justin Timberlake APOLOGIZES for Awkward Dance Moves

They're bringing sexy back.



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out in their finest ensembles for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris on June 23. For the outdoor runway show, the pair were decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury designer brand.



For the fashion-forward event, Justin paired a short-sleeve orange and purple printed shirt with grey wide-leg trousers and white sneakers. Meanwhile, Jessica opted to wear a mini statement pinafore dress, which included a plunging neckline and black leather trim.



Right before attending the show, the married couple—who share sons Silas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months—shared an up-close-and-personal look at their respective OOTDs with their fans on Instagram. In his post, Justin dedicated his caption to the late designer Virgil Abloh, writing "Long Live Virgil." Before Virgil's passing in 2021, the designer served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection.



However, the "Sexy Back" singer and Candy actress weren't the only ones in attendance for the highly anticipated event.