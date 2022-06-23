See Craig Conover Shock His Southern Charm Co-Stars With Naomie Olindo Hookup News

Watch : Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

A Southern Charm shocker.

E! News has an exclusive preview at the season eight premiere of the hit Bravo series, which returns tonight, June 23. In the sneak peek, Craig Conover drops a bombshell that leaves his BFFs and co-stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose "stunned."

During a party, the three pals take a break outside to discuss their exes—Austen's former girlfriend Madison LeCroy and Craig's ex-flame Naomie Olindo—who are also in attendance.

Craig shares, "Naomie texts me a couple months ago and was like, 'Everything you ever said was right.'"

"And then you hooked up," Shep adds.

After Craig confirms, "Yeah, we did," Austen replies in shock, "What?! You're a good liar."

While Craig insists "I never lied to you," his bestie is clearly upset by the news.

Austen says in a confessional, "Craig is supposed to be my best friend, but this just goes to show you where Craig and I's relationship has gone to. I was telling Shep that it never happened. I was telling everyone, 'No, no, no. They just had lunch. I would know.' Austen would not know, clearly."