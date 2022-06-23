Exclusive

See Craig Conover Shock His Southern Charm Co-Stars With Naomie Olindo Hookup News

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll was "stunned" to learn his BFF Craig Conover secretly hooked up with ex Naomie Olindo . Watch E! News' exclusive preview of the season eight premiere.

By Brett Malec Jun 23, 2022 8:00 PMTags
TVHookupsReality TVExclusivesBravoSouthern CharmNBCU
Watch: Where Naomie Olindo Stands With Ex Craig Conover

A Southern Charm shocker.

E! News has an exclusive preview at the season eight premiere of the hit Bravo series, which returns tonight, June 23. In the sneak peek, Craig Conover drops a bombshell that leaves his BFFs and co-stars Austen Kroll and Shep Rose "stunned."

During a party, the three pals take a break outside to discuss their exes—Austen's former girlfriend Madison LeCroy and Craig's ex-flame Naomie Olindo—who are also in attendance.

Craig shares, "Naomie texts me a couple months ago and was like, 'Everything you ever said was right.'"

"And then you hooked up," Shep adds.

After Craig confirms, "Yeah, we did," Austen replies in shock, "What?! You're a good liar."

While Craig insists "I never lied to you," his bestie is clearly upset by the news.

Austen says in a confessional, "Craig is supposed to be my best friend, but this just goes to show you where Craig and I's relationship has gone to. I was telling Shep that it never happened. I was telling everyone, 'No, no, no. They just had lunch. I would know.' Austen would not know, clearly."

photos
A Comprehensive Summer House, Southern Charm & Kristin Cavallari Crossover Timeline

Austen tells Craig, "I am f--king stunned right now."

See the shocking moment in the preview below. And for more of the inside scoop about their hookup, check out E! News' exclusive interview with Craig and Naomie here.

Southern Charm season eight premieres tonight, June 23, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Scroll through the cast photos below for more details on what's to come this season on Southern Charm.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

2

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

3

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

Bravo
Austen Kroll

Austen is enjoying professional success and has set his sights on a new love interest, Olivia. But putting his romantic past behind him looks difficult, as much as he attempts to convince himself otherwise.

Bravo
Naomie Olindo

Looking to mend her broken heart, Naomie leaves New York and heads back to Charleston. She is hoping for a fresh start, but drama with an old fling resurfaces while she sets her sights on a steamy new romance.

Bravo
Madison LeCroy

Newly engaged Madison is busy planning her wedding and splitting time between South Carolina and California. High off the success of her Charleston-based salon, Madison refuses to let resentful exes rain on her parade.

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte

Leva has moved into a new house in an upscale neighborhood with Lamar and their son, but she is wrestling with her mental health and the demands of running four restaurants on King Street.

Bravo
Shep Rose

At 42 years old and facing pressure to settle down, Shep finds himself at a crossroads in his relationship with his girlfriend, Taylor, who is still grappling with Shep's past mistakes. When Shep reaches his breaking point, his friends waste no time calling him out and coming to her defense.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green

Patient and steadfast, Taylor leans on the group when she confronts past and present scares in her relationship. While quick to stand up for her friends, the dental assistant finds herself thinking twice about whether or not Shep is worth sticking around for.

Bravo
Craig Conover

Craig has finally made things official with his new girlfriend, Paige, but when the former love of his life shows up, his new relationship faces unexpected challenges. To complicate the situation, Whitney inserts himself when he decides to throw major shade at his friend.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis

Kathryn celebrates her 30th birthday and is in a new relationship with her live-in boyfriend, Chleb. While she would love for the next decade of her life to be smooth sailing, she struggles to figure out exactly how to steer her way through. When an old friend moves back to town, she lets old resentments bubble to the surface.

Bravo
Chleb Ravenell

A former college athlete, Chleb prides himself on discipline and hard work, which he channels into his relationship with Kathryn. He also has a close bond with his mother, Debbie, who is not afraid to voice what she thinks is best for her son.

Bravo
Olivia Flowers

Olivia returned home to Charleston shortly before the pandemic hit, and what was supposed to be a weeklong vacation turned into a permanent stay. After a DM from Austen, she finds herself smitten. Though she is excited to be reunited with her friend Leva, she quickly gets caught in the crossfire of old feuds.

Bravo
Venita Aspen

A jack of all trades, Venita is a full-time model and influencer known around Charleston for her glamour, immaculate parties and head-to-toe perfect outfits. As she finds her footing with the group, Venita tries to reconcile her issues with Kathryn, though her and Olivia might not see eye to eye.

Bravo
Marcie Hobbs

Shep's younger cousin, Marcie, is one of the few people who can ask Shep the hard-hitting questions without feeling his wrath. She is expecting a baby girl with her new husband, John.

Bravo
Whitney Sudler-Smith
Bravo
Patricia Altschul

Trending Stories

1

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

2

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

3

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

4

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

5
Exclusive

Judge Mathis Hopes He & Son Greg Can Help Fight LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Latest News

Exclusive

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares the Snack She Has on Hand "At All Times"

This Floral Kimono With Over 17,000 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $14

Denise Richards Joins OnlyFans After Daughter Sami’s Debut

Here’s Why Peter Weber Turned Down Bachelor in Paradise

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Turn Heads at Louis Vuitton Show

Exclusive

See Craig Conover Shock Southern Charm Stars Over Naomie Hookup

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Best Way to Flirt With Her