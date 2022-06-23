Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale: Clearance Shorts, Dresses, Sandals & More Are an Extra 40% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Ready to score an incredible deal? All week long we've been bringing you all the great sales happening now from brands and retailers you love like Tory Burch, J.Crew, and Coach. Today, we've got another major sale from a retailer that has all the brands you love and more.
Nordstrom Rack's End of Season Sale is happening now and it's one of their biggest sales of the year. You can score clearance dresses, shoes, sandals, tees, tanks, jeans and more for an extra 40% off. That's pretty amazing considering their Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale is typically an extra 25% off sale styles.
Plus, Nordstrom Rack has all the top brands like Kate Spade, Free People, Ugg, Good American, Madewell and more. You're guaranteed to find a jaw-dropping deal on something you love. For instance, we found this perfect for date night Free People dress, originally $68, for just $12. You can also score a pair of $200 Hudson denim shorts for just $30. The deals are so good, you really don't want to miss out.
Be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's End of Clearance Sale today. Wondering what you might be able to get? We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
Madewell Summer Ryder Cardigan
Madewell's Summer Ryder Cardigan is perfect to throw on during chillier summer nights. It's originally $70, but it's on sale today for just $16. That's one sale you don't want to miss!
Z by Zella Ribbed Seamless Longline Bralette
According to one Nordstrom Rack shoppers, Z by Zella's Ribbed Seamless Longline Bralette is a "straight super for the Alo Yoga Delight Bralette." It comes in multiple colors and you can get it on sale for just $6.
Hudson Gracie Mid Rise Cutoff Denim Shorts
Want to score an amazing deal on shorts you'll be wearing all season long? These $215 cutoffs from premium jean brand Hudson are now on sale for just $30. Sizes range from 23 to 32 and many are still available!
Free People Probably Should Body-Con Dress
A Free People dress for just $12? You probably should add this to bag ASAP.
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Crossbody Bag
This gorgeous Kate Spade bag features all the bold and bright colors that are perfect for summer. It's originally $279 but it's on sale today for $90.
Socialite Knit Wrap Short Sleeve Minidress
This simple and chic wrap minidress comes in four colors. It's the perfect casual dress for a summer day, and it's on sale for less than $20!
Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
Hitting the pool or beach this summer? You'll want to have Coach's Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandals in your bag. There are multiple colors to choose from and they're on sale for less than $40.
BlankNYC Barrow High Waist Cutoff Denim Shorts
Need new shorts for summer? These denim cutoffs from BlankNYC are originally $78, but on sale today for $15.
Free People Home With You Crop Top & Shorts Pajama 2-Piece Set
Keep cool this summer with this sexy two-piece pajama set from Free People. It's originally $78, but it's on sale today for $10. Such a great deal!
Ugg Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper
Now here's one ridiculously good deal you don't want to pass up! You can get the super soft and comfy Ugg Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback Slipper in black for just $46.
Free People Kendra Lace Crop Top & Skirt Set
Who doesn't love a matching set? You can score this $228 crop top and skirt set from Free People for just $56. So chic and such a great deal.
Lovestitch Printed Gauze Maxi Dress
This gorgeous printed maxi dress comes highly recommended by Nordstrom Rack shoppers. It's just the kind of thing you'd want to bring on your summer vacation.
Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandal
Slides are everything and everywhere this summer. You can score a pair of the super cute Seychelles Low Key Slide Sandals for just $27. There are multiple colors to choose from and may of them are on sale. Be sure to take advantage of this great deal while you can.
Elodie Racer Style Mini Dress
This highly versatile mini dress comes in black, gray and brown. According to one shopper, it's just as gorgeous in person. Plus, it's on sale for just $12. Don't pass that up!
