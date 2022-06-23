Khloe Kardashian Reveals the Best Way to Flirt With Her

If you want to win over Khloe Kardashian's heart, look no further than her pantry.
The Kardashians star is known for her incredibly organized kitchen, and complimenting her about it will earn you brownie points. While Khloe sampled spicy chicken wings on YouTube series Hot Ones, host Sean Evans told her she has the "most organized and impressive kitchen pantry" he had ever seen and asked her about its design process.
"I don't know if you're flirting with me but that's the best flirting you could ever give me," the reality star responded on the June 23 episode. "Complimenting my pantry? Sure, whatever you want, you're gonna get after this, ok?"
Khloe continued, "I love a good organized anything. It's a big turn-on for me."
But does her new man share that skill set? Time will only tell. E! News confirmed earlier this week that the Good American founder is dating a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian.
Khloe, who shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson, recently denied a rumor that claimed she was seeing another NBA player, adding, "I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."
She's also happy with Hulu's The Kardashians, despite some speculation about editing errors.
"I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to like, reshoot audio or if like, a phone call is faked," she said on Hot Ones. "And not that those things didn't happen but sometimes they didn't catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out. So I understand that a lot of it might be really how it was, but they might just have to redo something or transitions to things."
Khloe continued, "Fan accounts will find...like, an editing issue. It could be super minor but I'm really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff."