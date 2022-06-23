Nicola Peltz Says Husband Brooklyn Beckham Felt "a Lot of Pressure" to Please People With His Career

As the son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham "didn’t love" having so much focus on his career choices until he found his culinary calling, according to his wife Nicola Peltz.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 23, 2022
CouplesCelebritiesBrooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz is glad that Brooklyn Beckham has spiced up his life with a career change.

The Bates Motel actress, who wed the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham in April, shared with Tatler that before her new husband found his footing as a chef, Brooklyn felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it." As she explained in her August 2022 cover story, "You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven." 

"Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day," she said of the 23-year-old, who dabbled in modeling and photography before landing his Facebook Watch series Cookin' With Brooklyn last year. "Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet."

In fact, Nicola noted, Brooklyn has started reaching out to her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, for advice. "I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?'" she said. "I love watching him learn from my dad."

And while the Transformers: Age of Extinction star is now living on cloud 9 with Brooklyn, who she describes as her "best friend," that hasn't always been the case. According to Nicola, they "didn't get along" after first meeting through one of her brothers nearly five years ago.

"We just didn't click," she recalled. "I had a boyfriend, he had a girlfriend."

 

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

However, as fate would have it, they stayed in touch and crossed paths again at a Halloween party two and a half year ago. "I can't tell you what happened," Nicola teased, "but from then on we were inseparable."

The two became one when they tied the knot in an extravagant wedding on April 9. The nuptials⁠⁠—held at the Peltz family's multi-million dollar estate in Palm Beach, Fla.⁠⁠—was attended by a plethora of stars including Venus and Serena Williams, who Nicola said were actually invited by her mom, model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

"It's so random," Nicola told Tatler with a laugh. "She ran into Venus and Serena at a charity event and told me, 'I've invited them if they want to come.' It's so incredible⁠—those women are the most beautiful, successful icons ever."

Looking back at the ceremony, Nicola called it "the best day."

She added, "I just kept thinking, 'I'm marrying my best friend.' And that's all that matters."

