Jimmie Allen Teases What Fans Can Expect From His Tour With Carrie Underwood

Watch : Jimmie Allen Talks Jennifer Lopez Collab & Upcoming Tour

Jimmie Allen is ready to hit the road with Carrie Underwood.

Joining his fellow country star on her Denim & Rhinestones tour—which kicks off this summer—Allen exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 23 that he's excited to play all genres of his musical catalog on stage.

"I feel like with Carrie's audience, I'll be able to do my country stuff, my more pop-leaning stuff, my more Christian-leaning music," he told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. "I feel like I can be myself in its entirety musically without feeling like, ‘You know what? Maybe we should do this,' even though I don't ever do that.

Though he's always aiming to be true to himself, he said, "A lot of times, if you're in a certain place, you can kind of creep into your mind like, ‘Well, maybe I should change and do this.' This is the first time I've never even had to think about changing."