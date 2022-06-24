Phaedra Parks Reveals What It Was Really Like to Stay in the Fish Room on RHUGT Season 2

Phaedra Parks is going on the record to say she did not have sexual relations in Blue Stone Manor's fish room.
"No fish got pregnant," she exclusively told E! News. "I did not hump the fish. The fish stayed on the wall."
All jokes aside, Phaedra was assigned the infamous bedroom upon arriving to Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which premiered June 23. But thankfully for Dorinda and the fish, Phaedra didn't have the same reaction that Luann de Lesseps did in season 11 of Real Housewives of New York City.
"I'm from the South, so we leave people's homes better than we found them," Phaedra said. "I loved the fish room, it was perfect."
That, and not haunted—at least not by any scary spirits, the mortician and self-described ghost whisperer added. "They know me, I'm one of their own," Phaedra said. "They don't bother me because they know I'm friendly company."
Phaedra's eight-day stay in Massachusetts is currently playing out on RHUGT's second season, which also stars Phaedra's fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille, RHONY OG Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.
The first three episodes of the Peacock series are now available to stream, and while the group is already off to an entertaining start, Phaedra assured E! News that there are even wilder times ahead.
"There's so many great moments," she said, teasing everything from a Dorobics class to a prohibition-era party that ended with the ladies "disrobing."
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes drop every Thursday.
