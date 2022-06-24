Phaedra Parks Reveals What It Was Really Like to Stay in the Fish Room on RHUGT Season 2

Watch : Phaedra Parks Says She Saw 4 GHOSTS on Ultimate Girls Trip

Phaedra Parks is going on the record to say she did not have sexual relations in Blue Stone Manor's fish room.

"No fish got pregnant," she exclusively told E! News. "I did not hump the fish. The fish stayed on the wall."

All jokes aside, Phaedra was assigned the infamous bedroom upon arriving to Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which premiered June 23. But thankfully for Dorinda and the fish, Phaedra didn't have the same reaction that Luann de Lesseps did in season 11 of Real Housewives of New York City.

"I'm from the South, so we leave people's homes better than we found them," Phaedra said. "I loved the fish room, it was perfect."

That, and not haunted—at least not by any scary spirits, the mortician and self-described ghost whisperer added. "They know me, I'm one of their own," Phaedra said. "They don't bother me because they know I'm friendly company."