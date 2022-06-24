Exclusive

Phaedra Parks Reveals What It Was Really Like to Stay in the Fish Room on RHUGT Season 2

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club' Phaedra Parks spilled on staying in Dorinda Medley's infamous fish room and what's to come this season on the Peacock spinoff.

Watch: Phaedra Parks Says She Saw 4 GHOSTS on Ultimate Girls Trip

Phaedra Parks is going on the record to say she did not have sexual relations in Blue Stone Manor's fish room.

"No fish got pregnant," she exclusively told E! News. "I did not hump the fish. The fish stayed on the wall."

All jokes aside, Phaedra was assigned the infamous bedroom upon arriving to Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, which premiered June 23. But thankfully for Dorinda and the fish, Phaedra didn't have the same reaction that Luann de Lesseps did in season 11 of Real Housewives of New York City

"I'm from the South, so we leave people's homes better than we found them," Phaedra said. "I loved the fish room, it was perfect."

That, and not haunted—at least not by any scary spirits, the mortician and self-described ghost whisperer added. "They know me, I'm one of their own," Phaedra said. "They don't bother me because they know I'm friendly company."

Phaedra's eight-day stay in Massachusetts is currently playing out on RHUGT's second season, which also stars Phaedra's fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva MarcilleRHONY OG Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville.

Peacock

The first three episodes of the Peacock series are now available to stream, and while the group is already off to an entertaining start, Phaedra assured E! News that there are even wilder times ahead.

"There's so many great moments," she said, teasing everything from a Dorobics class to a prohibition-era party that ended with the ladies "disrobing." 

For more Berkshires fun, read on for a ranking of all the RHONY moments that made Blue Stone Manor famous in the first place.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Bravo
16. The Birth of the Iconic Name

Dorinda Medley asked the season seven Real Housewives of New York ladies to brainstorm name ideas for her Berkshires home, and it was Carole Radziwill who actually came up with "Blue Stone Manor."

Bravo
15. Dorinda Unloads on Kristen

Kristen Taekman learned a lesson—not to disparage Dorinda's then-boyfriend John Mahdessian—the hard way.

Bravo
14. Heather Hollas Her Way Back

Heather Thompson had a brief stint on RHONY season 13, most of which was spent clashing with Leah McSweeney.

Bravo
13. Luann Leaves

An angry Dorinda is scary, but an angry and drunk Dorinda is terrifying. She more or less shoved Luann de Lesseps out of Blue Stone Manor in season 12, but not before bringing up the Countess' 2017 arrest.

Bravo
12. Coco Marks Her Territory

If there's one thing Ramona Singer's dog Coco (RIP) was gonna do, it was poop indoors. 

Bravo
11. Apathy and Cigarettes

Season eight's trip to the Berkshires shall go down in infamy. There are almost too many memorable moments to count, but starting us off is the smoke-break conversation between Luann and Jules Wainstein. Jules was an emotional wreck trying to get in touch with her sick father, but that didn't stop Luann—unable to read the room—from complaining about her fight with Bethenny Frankel (more on that later).

Bravo
10. Bethenny Refuses Heather's Help

When Bethenny was unable to eat the evening's fish dinner because she was allergic, Heather insisted she could help find her an alternative option. However, Bethenny didn't want her help—something that became increasingly clear as they continued to go back and forth. Bethenny eventually snapped and started bawling at the table, famously yelling, "I don't want to deal with anything!"

Bravo
9. Ramona Causes a (Plumbing) Stink

Perhaps Coco was just taking after her mother. In season 12, Ramona hilariously clogged one of Blue Stone Manor's toilets, but because she was too afraid to tell Dorinda, she had to recruit Leah to help. 

Bravo
8. Kinship, Killed

Yes, there was an actual death at Dorinda's murder mystery party—the death of Bethenny and Carole's friendship. The two had been at odds over a work dispute involving Carole's boyfriend, Adam, and the tension came to a head during dinner. Bethenny kept telling Carole her behavior was freaking her out, to which Carole replied, "Does the truth freak you out?" She also went on to call Bethenny "honey," and from there, all hell broke loose.

Bravo
7. Keeping It Unclassy With the Countess

For some reason, Luann was convinced that she was the person who invented SkinnyGirl, not Bethenny. Naturally, this didn't sit well with B. So, she proceeded to call Luann every name in the book, from "slut" to "hypocrite." Most memorable, though, was her loud declaration that Luann "f--ks everyone."

Bravo
6. Sonja's Freakout

A seemingly nice day trip to Ventfort Hall, a mansion connected to the family of Sonja's ex-husband, John Adams Morgan, ended with her having a meltdown over Dorinda gently touching a letter that was in one of the rooms. "You go in that house, YOU DON'T TOUCH THOSE F--KING LETTERS!" an inconsolable Sonja yelled. "YOU DON'T TOUCH THE F--KING MORGAN LETTERS!"

Bravo
5. The Dognapping of Coco

Sure, Sonja drunkenly raging at Dorinda was entertaining, but what was particularly hilarious was her grabbing Coco and holding her up to her chest while everyone watched in horror.

Bravo
4. The Fish Room Debacle

It's a Real Housewives rite of passage to do whatever it takes to score the best room on a group trip. However, at Blue Stone Manor, any room is better than what Luann dubbed "the fish room." So when she was assigned to sleep in it, she naturally threw a fit.

Bravo
3. Luann's Misspelled Apology

Luann straight up called Carole a pedophile when she started dating Adam, who was 20 years Carole's junior. But when it came time to apologize, Luann opted to text Carole instead of doing it in person. Bravo's cameras zoomed in on the message, which hilariously read, "It's Lu," followed by several unnecessary spaces. "Sorry I called you a pedafile."

Bravo
2. Mention It All

Apparently upset that Bethenny may have once been topless and had sex on a waterbed, Ramona accused the mogul of sleeping her way to the top. "And you know what, I never mentioned that, but you wanna mention it? Now we'll mention it," Ramona said after laying out several wild claims. Bethenny's response? To kick her legs up and yell what's become one of the most quotable Housewives lines in history, "Mention it all!"

Bravo
1. Dorinda Made it Nice

There's no forgetting Dorinda's season nine speech, which came after a fight with Bethenny, and Luann making fun of a cake Dorinda's mom baked for her birthday. Overwhelmed and unappreciated, Dorinda snapped, yelling, "I cooked! I decorated! I made it nice!"

