Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne's Feud Comes to a Head in This RuPaul's Drag Race Sneak Peek

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

This is certainly not RuPaul's Best Friend Race.

The simmering feud between Jinkx Monsoon and The Vivienne further heats up in this exclusive sneak peek of the June 24 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

After The Vivienne blocked Jinkx in the June 17 episode—meaning she cannot earn a legends star next week, even if she wins the challenge—Jinkx saunters back into the werk room holding the golden plunger and admits, "I feel a little irritated."

The Vivienne, who was blocked by Jinkx the week prior and was therefore unable to earn a star for winning the challenge, says she understands the feeling.

"If you feel irritated, then I'm f--king furious because I could have sat here with another star this week and you blocked it," she tells Jinkx. "It feels like shit."

Misery loves company, even in the werk room.

"I mean, I won one challenge when I was blocked, too," Jinkx says. "That happened to Trinity [the Tuck] and it happened to me. So, we know it sucks. I get it."