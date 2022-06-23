A Spy Kids Reboot Is Happening With Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi

Alexa PenaVega

After her breakout performance as Carmen Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, PenaVega went on to star in Sleepover and ABC Family's shortlived series Ruby & the Rockits. She also appeared in a series of action flicks, including Machete Kills, The Hunters and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For before competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. PenaVega has starred in several TV movies for Hallmark Channel since 2016 and currently voices a character on the animated hit The Casagrandes.

The 32-year-old married former Big Time Rush member Carlos Pena Jr. in 2014, both taking PenaVega as their married name. The couple have two sons, Ocean King, 4, and Kingston James, almost 2. In December 2020, the PenaVegas announced they are expecting a daughter.