Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson Renew Their Vows on 10th Anniversary

Watch : Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Wife "Uncomfortable" With "Nocturnal Animals"

Ten years down, a lifetime to go.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrated a decade of marriage by renewing their vows in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

On June 22, the happy couple—who first met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy—shared photos on Instagram of the event.

"Yesterday was the most beautiful day, summer solstice, our 10th anniversary," wrote Aaron. "We renewed our vows to one another and confessed our love in front of our nearest and dearest friends and family it was a celebration of love and joy!"

The 32-year-old actor continued, "A decade of marriage. It was a magical unforgettable day and the sun did not stop shining on us both.. we are blessed beyond belief." He then sweetly addressed his wife, saying: "Sammy you are my love, my life, my soulmate, my wife, my world!"

Sam, 55, and Aaron share two daughters together: Wylda, 11, and Romy, 10. Sam is also mom to two more daughters whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Jopling: Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 16.