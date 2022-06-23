Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Is Getting His Own Reality Show

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' favorite House-husband has landed his own Netflix reality series. All the details on Mauricio Umanksy's real estate show with his and Kyle Richards' daughters.

Beverly Hills' favorite House-husband has a new TV gig.

Kyle Richards' other half and longtime supporting cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mauricio Umanksy is set to star on a new Netflix reality show, the streamer announced on June 23.

Titled Buying Beverly Hills, the eight-episode real estate series will follow "the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky's The Agency in Beverly Hills, California," according to a press release. "Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles."

In addition to Mauricio, 33-year-old Farrah Brittany (Kyle's eldest daughter from her first marriage), and 26-year-old Alexia Umansky, the series also stars Santiago Arana, Ben Belack, Joey Ben-Zvi, Jon Grauman, Brandon Graves, Allie Lutz Rosenberger, Melissa Platt and Sonika Vaid.

Bravo fans have watched Mauricio grow his company The Agency over the last decade on RHOBH with branches being established all over the world.

Buying Beverly Hills is produced by Brent Montgomery, Will Nothacker, Justin W. Hochberg, Liz Fine, Adam Sher, Deanna Markoff, Ed Simpson, Michael Call, Steven Drieu and Sara Chamberlain and is set to premiere fall 2022.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

