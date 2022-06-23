Get Your First Look at Jennifer Hudson's New Talk Show

Watch : Jennifer Hudson Teaches E! How to Be a Cat

The latest EGOT winner is staking her claim to the daytime throne.

Jennifer Hudson promises plenty of fun—and some of her powerhouse vocals—in the first look at The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiering September 12.

"I've lived a lot of life, and I'm still here," Jennifer says. "Now it's time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody."

The trailer shows Jennifer blowing kisses to a live studio audience that looks very similar to the set-up of The Ellen Degeneres Show, which makes sense because J. Hud's show is executive produced by Ellen's former team.

In May, The Ellen DeGeneres Show said goodbye after 19 seasons on the air.

"On The Jennifer Hudson Show, you're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart," Jennifer says. "And don't forget the fun. We're going to have a lot of fun."