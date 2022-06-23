Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Says "Fat Actors" Don’t Get as Many Opportunities

Watch : Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022

Shannon Purser is speaking out about the difficulties fuller-figured actors face.

The actress, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things, addressed the need for on-screen representation June 19. "they're not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star," Shannon tweeted. "there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren't allowed upward mobility."

The 24-year-old continued, "we aren't allowed upward mobility because the industry sees us as two-dimensional set pieces."

Shannon previously discussed this problem after starring as the lead in the 2018 Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. It was the first time Shannon played a plus-size teen who wasn't just a supporting character. "We have a lot of romantic-comedy heroines that look the same," she told Vanity Fair. "Plus-size women [also] deserve to get the prince and have agency."