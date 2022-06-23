Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Is Returning to TV

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Hannah Ferrier is sailing back to TV.

The former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on June 22 to make the announcement. "Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!" Hannah captioned a photo with her new co-stars. "After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean I am so excited to join The Real Love Boat and help all our amazing passengers find love!"

Hannah added that she'll be playing matchmaker on the Australian series—which seemingly draws inspiration from the long-running 1970s dramedy, The Love Boat—and helping contestants "every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match."

"I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can't wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love," Hannah continued, "not to mention my favourite back drop in the world - the Med."