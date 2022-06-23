How Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Lyla Is Embracing Being an Older Sister

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 22-month-old daughter Lyla may not be a guardian of the galaxy, but she already seems protective of her new baby sister Eloise.
"I am now a father of three," the actor, who also shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, exclusively told E! News at a junket for his new series The Terminal List. "I'm girl dad 2.0. My oldest daughter is adjusting very well to being a big sister."
Although, he suggested it took Lyla a minute to warm up to the new family member. "At first she was kind of like, 'So, what the deal with that thing? What up with that? Look at me,'" Chris admitted. "And now, she's very much embraced the idea. She constantly wants to hold her sister, and she's just very, very sweet."
And seeing their bond means so much to him. "That's the stuff that's important," Chris continued. "It's the stuff that life is made of, and I feel incredibly blessed and filled with joy."
Chris and Katherine welcomed Eloise in May. In fact, the couple have had a lot of milestones to celebrate lately, including Chris' 43rd birthday on June 21 and their three-year wedding anniversary on June 8.
In an anniversary tribute shared to Instagram, Chris praised his "strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife."
"I'm a lucky man," he wrote. "God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"
And, of course, Katherine raved about her hubby, too. "I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you," the author stated in her own message. "Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever. You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker —making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy."