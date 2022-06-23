How Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Daughter Lyla Is Embracing Being an Older Sister

Watch : Chris Pratt Calls Himself "Girl Dad 2.0" After Baby No. 3

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 22-month-old daughter Lyla may not be a guardian of the galaxy, but she already seems protective of her new baby sister Eloise.

"I am now a father of three," the actor, who also shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, exclusively told E! News at a junket for his new series The Terminal List. "I'm girl dad 2.0. My oldest daughter is adjusting very well to being a big sister."

Although, he suggested it took Lyla a minute to warm up to the new family member. "At first she was kind of like, 'So, what the deal with that thing? What up with that? Look at me,'" Chris admitted. "And now, she's very much embraced the idea. She constantly wants to hold her sister, and she's just very, very sweet."

And seeing their bond means so much to him. "That's the stuff that's important," Chris continued. "It's the stuff that life is made of, and I feel incredibly blessed and filled with joy."