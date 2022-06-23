Ray Liotta's Fiancée Shares What's Bringing Her "Light" One Month After His Death

Nearly a month after Ray Liotta died in his sleep, his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, shared that she and their children are “holding each other up.”

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is leaning on their children as she continues to process her feelings, almost a month after the actor's unexpected death

On June 23, the hairstylist shared a carousel of pictures of herself with Ray, penning an emotional post on Instagram about how she's dealing with the sudden loss. "It's hard to believe a month has gone by," she wrote. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day."

Jacy added that she gets a "hint of some light" every day from being with her four kids—DaxChazzJade and Joey—and Ray's daughter, Karsen, who he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.

"Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter," she continued. "Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."

The Goodfellas actor, 67, and Jacy, 47, went public with their relationship in early 2020. That December, Ray announced on Instagram that the two were engaged, writing, "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Ray died in his sleep on May 26 while shooting the film Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. Following his death, Jacy shared a touching tribute reflecting on their "truly magical" time together. 

"He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other," she wrote May 28. "The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever known…and even that is an understatement."

