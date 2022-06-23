Ray Liotta's Fiancée Shares What's Bringing Her "Light" One Month After His Death

Watch : Ray Liotta’s Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is leaning on their children as she continues to process her feelings, almost a month after the actor's unexpected death.

On June 23, the hairstylist shared a carousel of pictures of herself with Ray, penning an emotional post on Instagram about how she's dealing with the sudden loss. "It's hard to believe a month has gone by," she wrote. "There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day."

Jacy added that she gets a "hint of some light" every day from being with her four kids—Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey—and Ray's daughter, Karsen, who he shares with his ex-wife Michelle Grace.

"Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter," she continued. "Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It's as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations."