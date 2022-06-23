Amy Schumer Shares Why Penn Badgley's Wife Domino Kirke Was Fired As Her Doula

Amy Schumer ran into some unexpected trouble with her doula Domino Kirke.
If you remember, back in May 2019, the Expecting Amy star and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Gene, with the help of Domino. However, Amy admitted that she ended up letting go of Domino shortly after giving birth because she was simply too lovely.
"Domino is like a goddess. She's an actual floating siren around the house," Amy told Domino's husband Penn Badgely, on the June 22 episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "She's so like, just lovely and when she touches you just kind of melt. And she was really a family member. And I just felt so vulnerable, I was like, ‘I can't have this Botticelli f--king goddess floating around my home when I am like, bleeding out."
While the comedian knows it was a "pretty unfair" reason, she was recovering from a c-section, which took a toll on her.
"I just didn't have the strength to allow myself the luxury of having her around our home," she explained. "I was like, ‘I think you can't come anymore.'"
Still, Amy noted that she and Domino are likely "due to have a conversation" about the incident given her sudden change of heart.
She added, "We were going to work together longer after I had Gene and I kind of suddenly was like, ‘I'm good and I don't need a post-partum doula anymore.'"
Throughout her pregnancy, Amy was very transparent with her battle with hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.
The condition required her to be hospitalized during her second trimester and led Amy to cancel the remainder of her comedy tour at the time.
However, as Amy explained to E! News, it was all worth it in the end. "The hype is real. Believe the hype," she said about motherhood six months after giving birth to Gene. "I'm so lucky."