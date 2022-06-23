Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

After Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker called it quits on their two-year relationship, a source tells E! News about what went wrong between the model and the NBA star.

By Kisha Forde Jun 23, 2022 3:31 PMTags
BreakupsKendall JennerKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Sometimes a bump in the road can lead to the end of it.
 
After two years of dating, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have recently called it quits. As for the reason behind behind the pair’s split, a source told E! News that they faced a challenging time in the weeks after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding together.
 
"They had a really nice time in Italy together," the insider explained. "But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart."
 
But, despite their recent breakup, the model and Phoenix Suns player are still on friendly terms. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another," added the source. "They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split."

Kendall and Devin officially began dating in June 2020, just months after they first sparked romance rumors when the two were seen riding around together in Devin's Maybach.

photos
2022 Celebrity Breakups

And although the pair kept their relationship largely private, Kendall did take to Instagram on rare occasions to celebrate their romance. For Valentine's Day last February, the model made things Instagram official when she shared a playful pic of the two together.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

3
Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

Still, they were never felt pressure to take their romance to the next level.

"They are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot," a second insider previously told E! News, noting that their busy schedules worked for them. "Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl. She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

E! News has reached out to Kendall and Devin's reps for comment.

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

3
Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

4

See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Together as Rodeo Barbie & Ken

5

Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

Latest News

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

Exclusive

Watch Maya Rudolph Get Ditched by Adam Scott in This Loot Clip

Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Together as Rodeo Barbie & Ken

What's Next For Obi-Wan Kenobi After Season Finale

Exclusive

Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte Breaks Down Season 8's Feuds

The Fate of Selling Sunset Revealed