Southern Charm's Leva Bonaparte Breaks Down Season 8's Feuds

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

It's safe to say that a select few Southern Charm stars will not be minding their manners on the show's upcoming eighth season.

In fact, according to Leva Bonaparte, the entire cast will have their fair share of dishonorable moments at one point or another. Without giving too much away, she gave E! News the exclusive scoop on the drama and feuds to come when Southern Charm officially returns Thursday, June 23.

As Leva put it, "I think it's gonna be one of the best seasons you guys have ever seen on Southern Charm."

So, read on for a juicy preview of what's sure to be an even juicier season, featuring Leva, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green and John Pringle—who were all new last season—along with longtime stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and last but certainly not least, first-time Charmers Olivia Flowers and Marcie and Chelb Hobbs.