Why Chris Daughtry Feels Guilt After the Deaths of His Daughter & Mom

Watch : "American Idol" Alum Chris Daughtry's Daughter Found Dead At 25

Chris Daughtry is still trying to process his feelings after losing his mother and daughter just days apart.

During a June 23 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum recalled the most difficult parts of dealing with the deaths of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah, who died by suicide Nov. 12, and his mother Sandra, who passed away from cancer a few days earlier.

"I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt," he told host Kelly Clarkson. "The ‘I wish I would have said this. I wish I would've done this. I wish I would've called more.'"

Chris added, "Those moments of the guilt is the hardest because you can't do anything about it. There's always going to be reminders of what you could've done or whatever, and I tend to beat myself up a lot over it."