The Chosen One Crash Survivor Honors 2 Actors Who Died in Vehicle Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Chosen One's Yeray Albelda is sharing how he paid tribute to his co-stars Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar after they died in a vehicle accident in Mexico on June 16.

According to Deadline, Albelda and friends of González (who was also known as Paco Mufote) and Garduño gathered for a memorial service on June 21.

"Both are longtime friends from the theater with who I've been through a lot—both good times and bad," he told the outlet. "We've been on tour together and we all know one another's families."

Albelda told Deadline he'd known González for about 18 years and Garduño for about seven. "Ray was the rebellious one," he continued. "I never posted photos on set because we signed NDAs that prevent spoilers from getting out. But Ray, as the rebel, loved being on set and he posted a few photos anyway. He was very proud to be working on this production. He was very much the life of the party. When we had time off, he would hit the local bars or listen to music by the pool."