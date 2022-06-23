Model Niece Waidhofer Dies by Suicide at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of model Niece Waidhofer.



Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide, per TMZ, and was discovered after Texas law enforcement completed a welfare check in her Houston home sometime last month. She was 31 years old.



"Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues," the family told the outlet on June 23, adding that she often opened up to her fans about her mental health prior to her passing. "She was very open with her followers about her struggles," they added. "Even wanting to help followers who also suffered."

Waidhofer's family also shared they will be establishing a non-profit organization called "Peace from Niece" in her memory, with the organization focusing on mental health awareness and providing grants for mental illness research.

"Niece was more than her struggles," her family told the outlet. "She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging."