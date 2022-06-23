The Fate of Selling Sunset Revealed

Things on Netflix's Selling Sunset are more dramatic than ever, and it turns out there's more where that came from. See what Netflix said about seasons six and seven.

Selling Sunset is staying on the market. 

The hit Netflix show, which details the dramatic highs and lows of The Oppenheim Group and the high-end glitz of Los Angeles real estate, has been renewed for two more seasons, the streamer announced on June 23.

Production on the new episodes is set to begin this summer. 

The show's fifth season wrapped in dramatic fashion in May. During the show's first reunion episode, viewers saw Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim discuss the end of their relationship, which was a source of much discussion and debate during the season.

In the time since, Chrishell has started dating Australian singer G Flip, which she shared during the reunion. It remains to be seen how their budding romance might play out on the show, as there's no confirmation that G Flip will make an appearance. Another face that may not get much screen time is Christine Quinn, considering her future on the show is shaky at best.

After Christine skipped the season five reunion and basically alienated herself from almost everybody else at the company, she was wiped from The Oppenheim Group website. 

However, Christine, who also owns a real estate business with her husband Christian Richard, might have some tricks up her sleeve, telling E! News' Daily Pop in May that perhaps season six of Selling Sunset can be a "battle of the brokerages."

Chelsea Lazkani, a new addition in season five who actually managed to strike up a friendship with Christine, told E! News that she isn't exactly jumping at the chance to actually work with Christine, saying, "I like where I'm at."

Still, when asked if she hopes Christine returns for season six, Chelsea said, "I bloody hope so." That makes two of us.

The Selling Sunset renewal announcement isn't the only good news if you like big houses and even bigger drama. 

Netflix also announced that spinoff Selling The OC will premiere on August 24. "A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast," the streamer teased. "Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"

In April, head honcho Jason Oppenheim told E! News that the new batch of agents will breathe fresh life into the franchise.

"They are really light-hearted and fun," he said. "I'm really getting along with them and we're really becoming close quickly."

For the latest updates on TV renewals and cancelations, keep scrolling.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

On June 22, Netflix announced that the glitzy real estate saga been renewed for not one, but two more seasons. Production on season six is expected to start in summer 2022.

Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC
Renewed: Dark Winds (AMC)

Dark Winds may've just premiered on AMC and AMC+ on June 12, but it's already been renewed for a second season.

CBC
Ending: Workin' Moms (CBC Television)

The Canadian sitcom, which streams on Netflix in the United States, will be ending with its seventh season.

WarnerMedia
Ending: Snowpiercer (TNT)

Snowpiercer's final season will be season four on TNT.

Hallmark
Renewed: When Calls the Heart (Hallmark Channel)

When Calls the Heart is officially Hallmark Channel's longest-running series. The show was renewed for a 10th season in June 2022.

TBS
Canceled: The Big D (TBS)

TBS canceled the show before its slated July 7 premiere.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: Hacks (HBO Max)

Deborah and Ava's story continues in season three of the HBO Max series, written by Lucia AnielloPaul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

Mark Johnson/HBO Max
Renewed: Starstruck (HBO Max)

This heartwarming rom-com of a series will return for a third season.

Beth Dubber/HBO Max
Canceled: Made For Love (HBO Max)

HBO Max announced season two of Made For Love will be the show's last. "We are tremendously grateful for the truly spectacular journey of these past two seasons, courtesy of Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Cristin, Billy, Ray and the entire Made For Love cast and creative team—especially Zelda the talking dolphin and everyone's favorite synthetic love interest, Diane," an HBO Max representative said in a statement. "Like a Gogol chip, the series will always be on our minds."

Apple TV+
Renewed: Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ renewed the series for season two and added two new stars to the cast: Titus Burgess and Patrick Page.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Boys (Prime Video)

There's more mayhem in store for The Boys. Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth season on June 10.

Prime Video
Renewed: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

Ahead of the season one premiere, Prime Video has renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a second season.

James Lisle/HBO Max
Renewed: Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

The Ansel Elgort-led series has been renewed by HBO Max.

Netflix
Renewed: All of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

All of Us Are Dead will have a second season on Netflix.

FX
Renewed: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows will be back for a fifth and sixth season on FX.

Tina Thorpe/The CW
Canceled: Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW)

Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot is canceled after one season on The CW.

Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max
Canceled: Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Ridley Scott's HBO Max series Raised by Wolves was canceled in June 2022.

Netflix
Renewed: Is It Cake? (Netflix)

We hope your sweet tooth is ready!

Netflix's Is It Cake? has officially been renewed for a second season.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Renewed: Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

HBO's Black Lady Sketch Show will return with Robin ThedeGabrielle DennisAshley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend for a fourth season.

Aaron Epstein/HBO Max
Renewed: Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

Shiver me timbers! The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death was renewed for a second season on June 1. 

Apple TV+
Renewed: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Gary Oldman-fronted series has been renewed for two seasons after premiering this April.

Liz Fisher/CBS, Paramount+
Ending: The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Season six will be The Good Fight's last. The showrunners announced their decision on May 27, telling Variety they don't want to "overstay your welcome."

Netflix
Renewed: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix renewed Heartstopper for a second and third season on May 20.

Peter Iovino/HBO
Renewed: Barry (HBO)

Barry will be back with a fourth season on HBO!

The CW
Ending: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh and final season.

Fox
Renewed: The Resident (Fox)

The Resident is returning for a sixth season on Fox.

FOX
Renewed: 9-1-1 (Fox)

No need for an emergency call! 9-1-1 will return for a sixth season.

Michael Becker/FOX
Renewed: The Masked Singer (Fox)

We're trying to mask our excitement, but we can't!

The Masked Singer has been renewed for an eighth season.

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images
Renewed: The Bachelor (ABC)

Do you acccept this rose renewal? The Bachelor has been picked up for a 27th season.

ABC
Renewed: American Idol (ABC)

Contestants will continue to go to Hollywood! American Idol has been renewed for a 21st season.

photos
