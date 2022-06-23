The Fate of Selling Sunset Revealed

Selling Sunset is staying on the market.
The hit Netflix show, which details the dramatic highs and lows of The Oppenheim Group and the high-end glitz of Los Angeles real estate, has been renewed for two more seasons, the streamer announced on June 23.
Production on the new episodes is set to begin this summer.
The show's fifth season wrapped in dramatic fashion in May. During the show's first reunion episode, viewers saw Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim discuss the end of their relationship, which was a source of much discussion and debate during the season.
In the time since, Chrishell has started dating Australian singer G Flip, which she shared during the reunion. It remains to be seen how their budding romance might play out on the show, as there's no confirmation that G Flip will make an appearance. Another face that may not get much screen time is Christine Quinn, considering her future on the show is shaky at best.
After Christine skipped the season five reunion and basically alienated herself from almost everybody else at the company, she was wiped from The Oppenheim Group website.
However, Christine, who also owns a real estate business with her husband Christian Richard, might have some tricks up her sleeve, telling E! News' Daily Pop in May that perhaps season six of Selling Sunset can be a "battle of the brokerages."
Chelsea Lazkani, a new addition in season five who actually managed to strike up a friendship with Christine, told E! News that she isn't exactly jumping at the chance to actually work with Christine, saying, "I like where I'm at."
Still, when asked if she hopes Christine returns for season six, Chelsea said, "I bloody hope so." That makes two of us.
The Selling Sunset renewal announcement isn't the only good news if you like big houses and even bigger drama.
Netflix also announced that spinoff Selling The OC will premiere on August 24. "A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast," the streamer teased. "Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?"
In April, head honcho Jason Oppenheim told E! News that the new batch of agents will breathe fresh life into the franchise.
"They are really light-hearted and fun," he said. "I'm really getting along with them and we're really becoming close quickly."
