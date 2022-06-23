Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split: Relive Their Love Story From Courtside Dates to Cozy Cabin Getaway

Kendall Jenner recently "hit a rough patch" with Devin Booker and broke things off with the NBA star, a source close to the model tells E! News. Take a look back at their two-year romance.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have parted ways.

The couple of two years "hit a rough patch" and split about a week and a half ago, a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22. Although the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player had a "really nice time" in Italy last month for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, the insider shared that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

And while Kendall was the one who told Devin that she "wanted space and time apart," it may not be necessarily game over for their relationship, according to the source.

"They have been in touch since and do care about one another," the insider noted. "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

 

Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Cozy Cabin Vacation for New Year's Eve

After all, Kendall and Devin have taken their romance very seriously. As Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam previously explained, the reality star won't go public with her man unless they've been dating for a while.

"Kendall's always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show," she told Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast in 2021, "because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are."

So, will the two get back together? Only time will tell. For now, relive their love story.

June 2020: Coupled Up

Kendall and the Phoenix Suns player officially began dating in June 2020 following weeks of romance rumors. 

August 2020: Puppy Love

The two leave a pet shop in Malibu with the NBA player's dog.

August 2020: Malibu Dinner Date

The two dine at Nobu in Malibu.

April 2021: NYC Trip

The two are spotted together in New York City.

February 2021: Instagram Official

 

Kendall makes her relationship with Devin Instagram official with this photo posted on Valentine's Day 2021.

April 2021: Club Date

The two are seen leaving The Nice Guy club in West Hollywood.

April 2021: New York State of Mind

The two head to a restaurant in NYC.

June 2021: Happy Anniversary

Kendall shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

June 2021: One Year

Kendall also shared this photo of the two on her Instagram Stories as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of their relationship.

September 2021: International Romance

Kendall and Devin took their relationship to the next level with a sultry Labor Day vacay to the Italian coastline. 

October 2021: Victory Kiss

Kendall gave her boyfriend a sweet hug and smooch as he made his way off the court at Staples Center following his team the Phoenix Suns' 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

December 2021: Winter Wonderland

The couple celebrated New Year's Eve together from a cabin in the woods, with Kendall snapping a selfie to commemorate the occasion.

May 2022: Wedding Date

Devin accompanied Kendall to Italy for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker.

June 2022: Break Up

However, as the source noted, a reconciliation may be in the future as they "both hope to make it work."

