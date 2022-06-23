Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split: Relive Their Love Story From Courtside Dates to Cozy Cabin Getaway

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have parted ways.

The couple of two years "hit a rough patch" and split about a week and a half ago, a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22. Although the supermodel and the Phoenix Suns player had a "really nice time" in Italy last month for Kourtney Kardashian's wedding, the insider shared that "once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

And while Kendall was the one who told Devin that she "wanted space and time apart," it may not be necessarily game over for their relationship, according to the source.

"They have been in touch since and do care about one another," the insider noted. "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."