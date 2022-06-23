TikToker Josh Richards Shares His Reaction to Cooper Noriega’s "Impossible" Death

Cooper Noriega won't be forgotten.
Two weeks after the TikToker died at age 19, his friend Josh Richards shared how he's feeling about the loss.
"It's obviously, like, one of those impossible things to deal with, to lose a friend," he said on the BFFs podcast on June 22. "You don't really expect to have that happen to you at 20."
Josh, who is also an influencer on TikTok with 25 million followers, went on to show support for Cooper's family amid their grief and commended them for founding Coop's Advice, an organization dedicated to keeping Cooper's memory alive through meaningful projects.
"I'm really happy the family is doing the foundation," he said. "I know Cooper always really wanted to do that, so, yeah, just keep living for Coop."
According to Cooper's family, the foundation "will honor his legacy forever."
"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank everyone for your overwhelming support and the outpouring of love for Cooper," they shared in a statement on Instagram last week. "To see the impact that Cooper had and continues to have on many people from around the world has been incredible. We will continue to spend the rest of our lives finishing everything Cooper ever dreamed of. We will honor his legacy forever."
On June 10, law enforcement sources told TMZ that Cooper was found unconscious in a mall parking lot near Los Angeles the day prior. No foul play is suspected, per the outlet.
Before his passing, Cooper advocated for increased awareness for mental health, saying he wanted to "normalize" talking about the important topic.
"My goal is to eventually open a rehab where people aren't traumatized at the end of their recovery, and where the staff meetings are trusted people," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "One of the many things I've learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself with negative people will only bring you down."
In his final days, Cooper also started a Discord server as a safe space for fans. "I have just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because of how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself," he explained on TikTok. "I want you guys to not be alone and feel safe."
Cooper also appeared alongside Josh on an episode of BFFs that aired June 1, where he called himself a "sensitive kid" and shared that his "main focus" at the time was getting big in the modeling and fashion industries.
"I want to be a model, fashion designer, actor. I want to learn how to produce music," he shared. "I also want to do real estate, investing, because my dad does that."
