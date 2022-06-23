Your First Look at Queer Eye's Season in New Orleans

Get your beads ready, the Fab Five is heading to The Big Easy!
The seventh season of Netflix's Queer Eye—starring Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—has started filming in New Orleans, the streamer announced June 22.
"The Fab Five have only just arrived to The Big Easy and are excited to join the party in this amazing city," Netflix said. "Get ready for new adventures and more tears real soon."
We can always count on Queer Eye for a good ugly cry.
The previous six seasons of the show have taken place all over the United States. Seasons one and two focused exclusively on the state of Georgia, season three included parts of Missouri and Kansas, season four filmed in Missouri and Illinois, season five featured New Jersey and Pennsylvania, while season six filmed exclusively in Texas.
The boys have even taken their talents overseas in 2018's special Yass, Australia! mini episode and 2019's four-episode jaunt to Tokyo.
Each member of The Fab Five is an expert in a specific field—Antoni is food and wine, Karamo is culture and lifestyle, Jonathan is grooming, Bobby is design and Tan is fashion—and every episode features the crew spending a week with an individual, often with a different lifestyle or cultural beliefs than the group's, as the cast uses their various expertise to improve that person's life.
Trust us, we aren't kidding about the ugly crying.
Since the show—a reboot of the original Queer Eye which aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007—launched in 2018, the professional lives of the core five have skyrocketed.
Antoni has published two cookbooks and will host Netflix's upcoming Easy-Bake Battle, Karamo is launching his own daytime talk show in September, Jonathan appeared in his own Netflix series Getting Curious, Bobby appeared on season six of The Masked Singer and Tan is the co-host of Netflix's Next in Fashion (in addition to hosting the salacious Selling Sunset reunion).
For your first look at what the boys are up to next, check out these pictures from the New Orleans-based seventh season of Queer Eye: