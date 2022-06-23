Loot Sneak Peek: Maya Rudolph and Adam Scott Are on the Opposite of the Love Boat

When you have dogs named Mary Kate and Ashley, you know you're living right.
Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph), a literal billionaire, has a blank check for a lavish party courtesy of husband John Novak (Adam Scott) in this exclusive clip from the series premiere of Loot, dropping June 24 on Apple TV+.
While touring a party space, Molly's assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), tells her, "As you can probably tell, this is the smallest pool on the entire ship. I'm actually a little embarrassed to have to show it to you."
Despite her obvious wealth and power, Molly remains chill.
"No, it's cute," she tells Nicholas. "You know who this pool would be perfect for? The dogs! Sweetie, do you think Mary Kate and Ashley would like this pool?"
A very distracted John does his best to care, saying, "Yeah, looks great." But he can barely look up from his phone.
"Seriously, are you even listening?" Molly asks him.
Molly tells John that it would be nice to get some input from him, but he insists he's too slammed with work. Eventually, he manages to look up and spit out a few words of cliché love language.
"You want my input? Well, let's see," John says. "What I would really love to see would be whatever you want to see. This is your birthday gift. I want it to be special and perfect for you."
And just like that, John tells Molly and Nicholas that work is sending the helicopter and he simply has to leave. But he leaves them with an encouraging send-off.
"Why don't you two just stay here?," he says. "You can drink some champagne and keep poking around. Whatever you want, consider it donezo."
We're not sure we trust a man who uses the word "donezo" without irony.
In Loot, "billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht—anything her heart desires," according to Apple TV+. "But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder."
We might watch this show just to find out what a "gigayacht" is. But hey, it's not all bad news for Molly.
"She's reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press," says the streamer. "With her devoted assistant Nicholas by her side—Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery."
The first three episode of Loot premiere June 24 on Apple TV+.