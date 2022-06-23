Exclusive

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2: What to Know Following Gavin Leatherwood's Exit

The stars of Sex Lives of College Girls, including Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott, revealed to E! News what's next for the HBO Max comedy.

Watch: "Sex Lives of College Girls" Cast Gushes Over Mindy Kaling

A new semester means new adventures for the students of Essex College.

Season two of The Sex Lives of College Girls—starring Pauline ChalametAmrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott—is currently in production, and fans of the HBO Max comedy series can expect some changes. For starters, season one heartthrob Gavin Leatherwood will not reprise his role of Nico for the new installment.

"I really miss Gavin," Pauline, who plays Kimberly and had Gavin as a love interest for most of season one of The Sex Lives of College Girls, exclusively told E! News. "Gavin is such a sweetheart and such a hard worker, but he's on to do wonderful things."

While this news is likely distressing for fans of the duo, it seems there is plenty of new love to look forward to for Kimberly in season two. Pauline teased, "We can expect that Kimberly is going to be exploring her options."

We wonder if newcomer Mitchell Slaggert, whose season two casting was announced June 3, will be one of Kimberly's new options? Only time will tell.

Reneé, who plays Leighton, Nico's little sister, told E! News that the cast is mainly focusing on the present, rather than dwelling on the past.

"We have such a good dynamic here," she said, "and such a good environment all of us so, it really is more so focused on everybody that's here. We're all kicking it and having a great time."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Keep reading for everything we know about season two of the Sex Lives of College Girls:

Jessica Brooks/HBO Max
The Highs and Lows of College

Justin Noble, who co-created the series with Mindy Kaling, promised that season two will feature "new love interests" and "a lot more fun, party scenes."

"Life will continue to be throwing some pretty big hurdles at these girls," he added. "Because that's what college is all about."

HBO Max
The Fate of Leighton and Alicia

Reneé Rapp stayed tight-lipped on whether her character Leighton will reunite with freshman year girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis). "I don't know," she coyly told E! News. "Maybe."

Hey, that's not a no. So we have hope!

HBO Max
Nico Who?

After having a falling out at the end of season one, it seemed pretty clear that Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) was O-V-E-R Nico (Gavin Leatherwood). And when Gavin announced that he was exiting The Sex Lives of College Girls, we really knew not to expect a reunion in season two.

Pauline confirmed to E! News that Kimberly was onto "another train—or trains."

Justin supported this sentiment, teasing, "Mindy and I are excited about the new love interest that we're introducing for characters who maybe were involved with Nico last season. We really loved Sex and the City, and how they would keep new love interests coming in and out all the time. So it's kind of fun to get into what that rotation could be. No one's really gone forever."

HBO Max
Money Moves

Season one ended with Kimberly losing her scholarship over a cheating scandal, which, as Pauline told E! News, means the character has to come up with over $20,000.

"Let me tell you," Pauline shared, "she's going to be exploring many different ways on how to do that."

HBO Max
Lots to Look Forward to

When we last saw Bela (Amrit Kaur), she quit the Catullan, planned to start her own group and flirted with Eric (Mekki Leeper). So, it's safe to assume that Bela has a lot on her plate come season two.

But don't take our word for it, as Amrit told E! News that the new installment has "lots of fun, lots of crazy moments and lots of love."

HBO Max
No More Dalton Drama, Hopefully

Alyah Chanelle Scott is over Whitney's Dalton drama just as much as we are. For those who need a refresher, the Essex College athlete found herself in an entanglement with her assistant soccer coach (James Morosini). Though Whitney seemed to put the inappropriate relationship behind her at the end of season one, Alyah teased that anything is possible come season two.

"Who's to say," she noted. "You are going to have to watch to find out. I, for one, hope she does [leave the relationship in the past]. But you know, I don't have any say."

Season one of The Sex Lives of College Girls is available to stream on HBO Max.

