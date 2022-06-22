Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are calling a timeout on their love story.

The Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns shooting guard have broken up after two years together, a source close to Kendall tells E! News.

The source shared on June 22, "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

The couple had a "really nice time" in Italy together during sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding festivities, the insider explains, "but once they got back, they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles."

Kendall told Devin she "wanted space and time apart," according to the source, who shares, "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."

However, it may not be a permanent breakup, as the insider notes, "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."