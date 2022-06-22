Snooki Reveals if She's Ready for Her Iconic Hairstyle to Make a Comeback

When you think of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, you think of the "Snooki bump."
The iconic early 2000s hairstyle is making a comeback in Hollywood, with stars like Anne Hathaway and Addison Rae sporting the look on the red carpet and on social media. But is the hairstyle's originator ready for its resurgence?
"I don't mind bringing it back once in a while," Snooki exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop. Having left her teasing comb on the shelf for a few years, the Jersey Shore star said when she does pick it up, it's for a fun reason.
"I feel like when you see it on me, you know it's gonna be a s--tshow of a night," Snooki joked. "So, yeah, I should bring it back more often."
Snooki and the rest of the New Jersey gang are back for new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation on June 23. And while the friend group has grown as close as family over the years, Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed they weren't always that way.
"It wasn't instant in the beginning," she told Daily Pop. "We formed that bond after Jersey Shore ended. And then when Family Vacation started, we had that bond, and that's what really resonates, and that's the most important to us. It's not the show, it's our relationship with each other."
Since the original MTV series ended its run in 2012, many of the cast have gone on to start families of their own, and you can bet their kids tune in to watch their parents on the small screen.
"I do have CJ [Christopher John Buckner, 3] watch with us 'cause he's on it and he gets super excited when he sees himself," said Deena Nicole Buckner. She also shares a 1-year-old Cameron Theo Buckner with her husband Christopher Buckner.
As for whether any of the cast would want their kids to join in on the fun? Snooki thinks her daughter, Giovanna Marie LaValle, 7, might follow in her TV footsteps.
"I can see Giovanna," she said. "She's literally me and it's frightening, but I love it so much. She's like my best friend, so like, I can't wait for her to be 21, we go to Vegas, we all go together and celebrate her. Like, she's my bestie."
Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns with all-new episodes on Jerzday, June 23, at 8 p.m. on MTV.