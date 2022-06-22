Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Take Their Love Story on a Tropical Vacation

Watch : Why Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Keep Their Relationship Private

It's island breeze and lights down low for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

The notoriously private couple were seen enjoying a rare outing together during their vacation in the Bahamas on June 19. In photos published by Page Six, the "...Ready for It?" singer⁠⁠—wearing a black bikini with her hair in a low bun⁠—took a dip in the ocean with the Stars at Noon actor, who sported a pair of blue swim trunks for the occasion.

At one point, Taylor wrapped her arms around Joe as they shared a kiss in the water.

The duo's tropical vacation comes a week after the pop star's appearance at New York City's Tribeca Film Festival, where she teased the possibility of pursuing filmmaking after helming her All Too Well short film last year. "It would be so fantastic to write and direct something, you know, a feature," she explained. "I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate and with a crew that was relatively small and just a really solid crew of people that I trusted."