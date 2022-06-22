Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Has the Odds In Her Favor With Latest Gig

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer’s next big role will be in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Find out about her stylish role in the prequel below.

Hunter Schafer has volunteered as tribute.

The Euphoria actress has officially joined the cast of the highly-anticipated The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

For the prequel film, Hunter is set to play Coriolanus Snow's cousin and confidante, Tigris Snow. Her purpose? Advising the future tyrannical President of Panem "in everything—from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass" during the 10th annual Hunger Games, according to a press release.

As fans of the OG films may remember, Tigris is the ultra fashionable, tiger-like stylist who hides Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence), Gale (Liam Hemsworth), Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and others in her shop in the fourth and final film.

Hunter joins a star-studded cast, which also includes Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth and West Side Story co-stars (and real life couple) Rachel Zegler and Josh Andres Rivera.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously directed the franchise's Catching Fire, Mockingjay Part One and Part Two, the film is set to debut in theaters in November 2023.

Back in 2019, the 23-year-old scored her first acting gig when she took on the intense role of Jules in HBO's series Euphoria.

"Season one was like a super intense acting course," she told i-D in February. "Even in the pilot, I remember in between takes being like, ‘Oh my God, this is so f--king hard. I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

Clearly, Hunter has found her stride. Before returning to Euphoria for its upcoming third season, the actress is also set to star in a new horror film, Cuckoo, alongside John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella.

