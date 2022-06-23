Watch 90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed and Yve Argue About Religion While Using the Treadmill

Watch : 90 Day Fiance Stars Disagree on Religion for Future Child

There's nothing a good workout can't solve—except maybe a contentious debate about religion.

Mohamed and Yve butt heads about plans to raise their prospective child while side-by-side on the treadmill in this exclusive clip from the June 26 episode of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé.

"We've spoken about having a child together," Yve first says in a testimonial. "I just feel like Mohamed would be an amazing father. He's just so great with [Yve's son] Tharan. I would really love to share that experience with him."

While Yve admits she has reservations about her "time frame and age," Mohamed isn't sweating it, saying, "If we have a chance to have a child, I would love to have a child with you because I love you. But if not, that not bothers me. I leave that to God."

The couple, who have a 23-year age difference, continue the conversation at the gym—and it shifts to their differing religious beliefs.

"It's very important if I have a child," Mohamed says, "I will take my child to the mosque with me."