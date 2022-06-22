Small LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support During Pride & Always

From unique accessories and t-shirts to cute and practical home goods, we've rounded up some small LGBTQIA+ businesses on Etsy to have on your radar.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 22, 2022 9:51 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Pride
Ecomm, Etsy Businesses PrideEtsy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

All month long we've been celebrating Pride by bringing you new Pride collections from brands you love, rainbow fashion that'll make you stand out, and cute and colorful jewelry pieces you'll want to wear all year long. We even have a roundup of brands that support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round like Savage X Fenty, TomboyX and MAC Cosmetics. Today, we've got another way for you to support LGBTQ+ communities this month and every month: shopping small businesses

Shopping small businesses gives you a great opportunity to directly give back to the community, and one of the best places to find small businesses to shop online is Etsy. Whether you're looking for unique tops and accessories or cute and functional home decor, Etsy has it all. They've even put together a list of LGBTQIA+ shops that you can support all month long and beyond. 

We've rounded up some LGBTQ+ owned businesses on Etsy that you should have on your radar. Check those out below.

read
Pride Jewelry & Accessories You’ll Want To Wear All Year Long

If Pencils Could Talk

If Pencils Could Talk on Etsy is described as a "stationary shop with a purpose." They have a great selection of colorful, statement-making pencils like the one below, greeting cards, stickers and more.

@
Etsy

Studio Drizou

Studio Drizou sells a variety of simple yet chic LBGTQ+ gifts and homeware including pins and wall decor. Right now, they're even holding a Pride Sale where you can save 10% of all products like this rainbow wall shelf that comes in two colors.

@
Etsy

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby Together

3

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

Shirts For Pride

Shirts For Pride is a 100 percent LGBT-owned & operated small business that was established in 2015. They make "proud soft tees for proud voices," and you can find a wide selection of cute graphic t-shirts you can wear this month and all year long. 

@
Etsy

CandleTherapy

CandleTherapy on Etsy is a queer-owned business that sells clean goods for aromatherapy. This month, 10% of sales from products like their Rainbow Chakra Ceramic Candle, will go to the Lavender Rights Project and the Pride Foundation.

@
Etsy

Grrrlspells

Grrrlspells on Etsy creates spoopy queer art and accessories including this beautiful tarot-inspired iron on patch

@
Etsy

Sonia Lazo Illustrator

Sonia Lazo Illustrator creates fun and brightly colored shirts, shorts, swimwear and more. Every piece is super cute and worthy of sporting all year long.

@
Etsy

Wild Fancy Design

If you love jewelry, Wild Fancy Design on Etsy creates "sassy" pieces for all genders. The designs are so colorful and fun, everyone will want to know where you got them. 

@
Etsy

Love Struck Prints

Love Struck Prints on Etsy creates the most adorable designs that you can get on pins, postcards, tees and more.

@
Etsy

Love Is Love

Love Is Love creates a variety of graphic tees and sweatshirts, featuring LGBTQ designs, anime and more. Right now they're even holding a huge sale where you can save up to 40% off.

@
Etsy

Fabulously Feminist

Fabulously Feminist creates fab art for social and eco justice that you can get printed on stickers, mugs, art prints and more. All month long they're celebrating Pride by offering up to 50% off all queer goods.

@
Etsy

Show & Tell

Show & Tell on Etsy creates handmade goods for "bold and joyful living." There are a ton of products like t-shirts, candles, jewelry and more.

@
Etsy

Looking for more ways to support the LGBTQIA+ community? Check out 15 Rainbow Fashion Must-Haves to Celebrate Pride Month and Beyond.

 

Trending Stories

1

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

2

Country Singer Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby Together

3

Justin Timberlake Hilariously Apologizes After That Viral Dance Video

4

Honey Boo Boo’s “Pumpkin” Shannon Shares Photo of Newborn Twins

5

Khloe Kardashian Dating Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Split

Latest News

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Take Their Love Story on a Tropical Vacation

Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Has Odds In Her Favor With New Role

Hurry! Tory Burch Secretly Added New Items to Their Semi-Annual Sale

Small LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support During Pride & Always

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Posts About Their 18-Year-Old After Name Change

Exclusive

Margaret Cho Details Discrimination She's Faced as a Queer Asian Woman

Johnny Depp Reuniting With Band for Tour After Amber Heard Trial