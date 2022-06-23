See Where Ultimate Girls Trip's Season 2 Stars Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever

Watch : Where Dorinda Medley Stands With Vicki Gunvalson

Eight former Housewives are about to rock the Berkshires.

Season two of Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (now streaming) is bringing together some of the most beloved "Ex-Wives" in Bravo history.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong, The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille and The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are taking over Dorinda's Bluestone Manor for a week of drunken shenanigans, "naked" partying and, of course, plenty of drama.

The Bravo alums will undoubtedly reminisce about their respective franchises and recount some of their most iconic reality TV moments from years past. Each of the ladies have left their own marks in Housewives history, hence why they're back for one more go.

From Vicki "whooping it up" around the world and Brandi hurling glasses of wine at her co-stars, to Dorinda's iconic line "I made it nice" and Phaedra's meme-worthy confessional one-liners, these ladies are truly all-stars.