Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Supportive Message About Their 18-Year-Old After Name Change

Justine Wilson is standing behind her children.

In court documents obtained by E! News on June 20, Elon Musk and Justine's transgender daughter requested a new birth certificate and a name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson through the Los Angeles County Superior Court in April. The 18-year-old also requested her gender recognition be changed from male to female.

Amid the news, Justine—who split from Elon in 2008—took to Twitter to share a conversation she had with one of their 18-year-old twins on the topic of their childhood, though she did not specify whether she was speaking to Vivian or her twin brother, Griffin Musk.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me. ‘I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am,'" Justin recalled. "I said, ‘I'm very proud of you.'"

She said her 18-year-old replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

Per the documents, Elon and Justine's daughter Vivian said she "no longer lives with" or "wishes to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," when explaining part of her reasoning for the name change.