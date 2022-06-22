Margaret Cho Reflects on the "Biggest Discrimination" She's Faced as a Queer Asian Woman

Watch : Margaret Cho Enjoys Being Single and Living Alone

Margaret Cho is in charge of her own story.

The comedian continues to be a vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community as she lends her voice to the first episode of The Book of Queer, which looks back on forgotten queer figures of the past and their impact today. Margaret exclusively tells E! News that she was "surprised" by some of the "lost history" unearthed on the discovery+ show, though she admittedly can relate since she, too, has felt unseen by society at times.

"The biggest discrimination that I felt is really invisibility," the openly bisexual actress shared. "This lack of representation and lack of leading by example, lack of seeing who's out there that I can relate to in terms of being Asian American and a queer woman. There are so many things that society has not offered until now."

And that's why Margaret is such a proponent of Pride and amplifying LGBTQ+ voices for not just the month of June, but all year-round.