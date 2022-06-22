Johnny Depp Reuniting With The Hollywood Vampires for Tour After Amber Heard Trial

Watch : See Johnny Depp's FIRST TikTok Video After Joining the Platform

Johnny Depp is officially heading back out on the road.

Weeks after winning his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is set to join his Hollywood Vampires bandmates—classic rock icons Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen—for an overseas tour next year.

The six-date concert series, which was announced on the band's Instagram account on June 21, will see the rock legends embark on a week-long tour throughout Germany and Luxembourg starting in June 2023.

The supergroup's caption reads, "The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!!"

And, for fans who might not be able to make the trip abroad, it sounds like there might be more tour dates on the horizon too. As their caption noted, "Keep an eye out for more to come."

Throughout Johnny's defamation trial, the Hollywood Vampires voiced their support for their fellow bandmate on their shared Instagram account, often including the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and encouraging fans to "send love and support to our fellow ‘boring old guy playing guitar' Johnny!"