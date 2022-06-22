Johnny Depp Reuniting With The Hollywood Vampires for Tour After Amber Heard Trial

After winning his legal battle against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp will join classic rock icons Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen on tour as The Hollywood Vampires starting in June 2023.

Johnny Depp is officially heading back out on the road.  

Weeks after winning his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 59, is set to join his Hollywood Vampires bandmates—classic rock icons Alice CooperJoe Perry and Tommy Henriksen—for an overseas tour next year.  

The six-date concert series, which was announced on the band's Instagram account on June 21, will see the rock legends embark on a week-long tour throughout Germany and Luxembourg starting in June 2023.  

The supergroup's caption reads, "The Hollywood Vampires are BACK!!"  

And, for fans who might not be able to make the trip abroad, it sounds like there might be more tour dates on the horizon too. As their caption noted, "Keep an eye out for more to come."   

Throughout Johnny's defamation trial, the Hollywood Vampires voiced their support for their fellow bandmate on their shared Instagram account, often including the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp and encouraging fans to "send love and support to our fellow ‘boring old guy playing guitar' Johnny!" 

After the verdict was announced, Joe posted a photo of the pair performing together on his personal account.

COOLMedia/NurPhoto

"Proud and happy for Johnnys huge win today," he wrote. "We never doubted anything, we always knew the truth, and that the truth would prevail… Congratulations on getting your life back today !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" 

This isn't the only rocking news to come from Depp since he was awarded almost $10.4 million dollars in damages after a Virginia jury found Heard liable of defaming him. In addition to the Hollywood Vampires tour, Johnny also announced a new album with Jeff Beck earlier this month.  

While awaiting the verdict, the Edward Scissorhands star also joined Jeff onstage for a surprise performance in May. The duo performed their rendition of John Lennon's 1970 hit "Isolation" as well as Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" and Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing." 

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Depp called his love of performing in a band "a completely different animal" to his roles on-screen.   

"What do I get from this that I normally don't get? I get me!" he told the outlet. "When I'm up there on stage with these guys, it's that feeling I had as a kid. It's freedom. In movies someone is always telling you what to do, but here I have the freedom that my day job doesn't allow. Most important, it's really f--king fun." 

