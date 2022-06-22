Judge Mathis Hopes His Son Greg's Coming Out Story Will Help Fight LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Watch : Judge Mathis Defends Son Greg's Sexuality

Judge Greg Mathis fights against injustice in the courtroom and at home.

During the premiere episode of E!'s Mathis Family Matters, the TV arbitrator's son, Greg Mathis Jr., confessed that had been continuing to hide his sexuality to protect his father's reputation, a discovery that left Judge Mathis feeling like he "wanted to fight."

"Anger at people, anger at homophobes, that's how I felt," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on June 22. "I felt like I wanted to fight anybody that would administer an injustice, discrimination or any type of hostility based on sexual orientation. I wanted to get 'em."

Having fought for "every disadvantaged group that is criticized based on sexual orientation, gender, poverty and race," Judge Mathis hopes his and Greg Jr.'s journey will help promote LGBTQ+ acceptance, especially in the Black community.

"Much of it is based on religious teachings," he shared. "We're asking that judgment be set aside, and we want the Black church to fight for equality and against gay-bashing."