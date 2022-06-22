Emma Chamberlain Officially Returns to YouTube After 6-Month Hiatus

Watch : Emma Chamberlain Goes Platinum Blonde at Met Gala 2022!

Get your iced lattes ready, because Emma Chamberlain is back!

After taking six months off from posting YouTube content, the 21-year-old gave viewers a glimpse into her life in New York City as she interviewed people she met on the street in a video titled, "what's good in new york."

At the beginning of the 18-minute clip, Emma traveled to a local CVS and purchased markers and a white sign, on which she wrote, "PLEASE let me ask you just ONE question for my cute little youtube video."

"This is how I make friends," she said in the video. "I don't know how to make friends anymore. I haven't made a friend in a really long time. Ugh. This is making me feel like a f--king prank channel."

A few moments later, Emma was able to speak to a few volunteers, and asked, "What's your favorite spot to eat in New York?"

Emma also stopped by a subway station, visited Times Square and went to the top of the Empire State Building. "I feel like I'm in Batman," she said on the structure's observation deck. The Youtuber rated the overall experience an "8.5 out of 10."