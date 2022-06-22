Emma Chamberlain Officially Returns to YouTube After 6-Month Hiatus

Get your iced lattes ready, because Emma Chamberlain is back!
After taking six months off from posting YouTube content, the 21-year-old gave viewers a glimpse into her life in New York City as she interviewed people she met on the street in a video titled, "what's good in new york."
At the beginning of the 18-minute clip, Emma traveled to a local CVS and purchased markers and a white sign, on which she wrote, "PLEASE let me ask you just ONE question for my cute little youtube video."
"This is how I make friends," she said in the video. "I don't know how to make friends anymore. I haven't made a friend in a really long time. Ugh. This is making me feel like a f--king prank channel."
A few moments later, Emma was able to speak to a few volunteers, and asked, "What's your favorite spot to eat in New York?"
Emma also stopped by a subway station, visited Times Square and went to the top of the Empire State Building. "I feel like I'm in Batman," she said on the structure's observation deck. The Youtuber rated the overall experience an "8.5 out of 10."
Emma rose to fame in 2017, the year she uploaded her first video to YouTube. Since then, she has garnered more than 11.5 million subscribers and has launched her own coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, and a weekly podcast called Anything Goes.
In December, Emma took a hiatus from posting videos on YouTube after the constant pressure to post began to take a toll on her mental health.
"The pressure to be a weekly YouTuber, 365 days a year, is unrealistic, yet it's the standard," she said in an episode of her podcast series. "It is the standard that YouTubers hold themselves to but yet it is an impossible thing to keep up mentally."
Despite her success, Emma has had her fair share of struggles with body image and mental health. Because of the image-obsessed culture she found herself surrounded by in Los Angeles, the YouTube creator vowed against promoting weight-loss products.
"Like, your grind is your grind, and I'm not going to get in the way of that," she told Cosmopolitan in 2020. "I just think that growing up on social media gave me eating issues as a kid. I literally have struggled with that my whole life. Almost every person I've met has had some form of an eating disorder. I mean, I've had... I don't want to trigger anyone, but so many."